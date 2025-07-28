China dominated the China Open 2025, securing not only four titles but also four finals that were all-China affairs, following the conclusion of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 event at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Changzhou.

The only title that eluded the homesters was the Men’s Doubles with Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri besting second-seeded Malaysian duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 21-15, 21-14 in 34 minutes.

China’s dominance in the USD 2 million event was evident in the eight finalists, with the first title coming from the Mixed Doubles.

Top-seed and world No. 1, Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping successfully defending their title after beating compatriots Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xing in straight set 23-21, 21-17.

This was then followed by the Women’s Doubles with top seed Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning needing more than an hour before they were able to shut down a resolute display from Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian, 24-22, 17-21, 21-14.

Shi Yu Qi then delivered the third crown for the home team through the Men’s Singles when the current world No. 2 eliminated defending champion Wang Zheng Xing in the duel that took 64 minutes to complete.

Shu Yi was just a tad more determined as he romped to his fourth BWF World Tour title this year with a hard-earned 14-21, 21-14, 21-15 victory.

China’s fourth title came by way of the Women’s Singles with second-seeded Wang Zhi Yi putting in a commanding performance to outpace Han Yue 21-8, 21-13.

CHINA OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES – Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping (CHN) bt Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xing (CHN) 23-21, 21-17

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning (CHN) bt Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian (CHN) 24-22, 17-21, 21-14

MEN’S SINGLES – Shi Yu Qi (CHN) bt Wang Zheng Xing (CHN) 14-21, 21-14, 21-15

WOMEN’S SINGLES – Wang Zhi Yi (CHN) bt Han Yue (CHN) 21-8, 21-13

MEN’S DOUBLES – Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri (IDN) bt Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (MAS) 21-15, 21-14

