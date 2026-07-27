PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 26: (L-R) Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe compete passing close to Arc de Triomphe during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 21 a 89km stage from Paris to Paris / #UCIWT / on July 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) NO FRONTCOVER OR BACKCOVER USE WITHOUT PRIOR CONTRIBUTOR CONSENT // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Remco Evenepoel secures the Tour de France podium in Paris, marking both his and Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe’s best-ever Tour de France result and performance.

Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe rider Remco Evenepoel has finished second overall at the 2026 Tour de France, crossing the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Stage 21 to lock in his place on the final podium.

Racing his first Tour de France with Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe, Evenepoel achieved the best general classification result of his career and delivered the team’s highest-ever finish at the Grand Tour.

The result was built on two standout stage victories: a summit finish win at Plateau de Solaison on Stage 15 and a dominant performance in the Tour’s only individual time trial on Stage 16, held between Évian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Evenepoel finished the Tour 6:26 behind Tadej Pogačar, the GC leader, improving on his third-place finish from the 2024 Tour de France and securing his best Grand Tour general classification result to date.

Evenepoel said:

“The very first efforts training after years were really bad for me. I couldn’t finish it, and then I said to my teammates: I will continue to the Tour to win stages and not for GC. But then they reassured me: ‘Hey, you have time, it will be alright. Just keep believing in yourself, keep doing your training.’ And here we are. Second place. So I have to thank my teammates for putting the confidence back into me as well. It’s good for the morale and good for future plans as well.”

Red Bull athlete Remco Evenepoel’s result marks the best general classification finish in Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe’s Tour de France history, alongside two stage victories across three weeks of racing.

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