Ben Thompson is seen during Red Bull District Ride 2026, Groningen, The Netherlands on July 25, 2026 // Marcel van Hoorn / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull District Ride is one of mountain biking’s most iconic urban slopestyle events, bringing the sport into the middle of the city to showcase creativity, control and line choice at the highest level. In 2026, the event made its first appearance in the Netherlands and added a new milestone to its history with the debut of an official women’s competition. Here is all you need to know:

Red Bull District Ride 2026 took place in Groningen on July 25, with the main competition and finals deciding the event’s winners in a one-day urban showdown. The Dutch debut gave the event a new setting, while keeping its signature downtown format intact.

took place in Groningen on July 25, with the main competition and finals deciding the event’s winners in a one-day urban showdown. The Dutch debut gave the event a new setting, while keeping its signature downtown format intact. The custom-built course transformed the city centre into a competition venue with massive jumps, technical sections, and creative lines through the streets of Groningen. Riders had to combine amplitude, difficulty, style, and creativity in one run to stay in contention.

Split into three districts – Big Air, Park, and Dual – this year’s track put riders through a 15.5m-high roof drop, technical park lines, and a dual-line format where riders chose their own path, all built around trick jumps, whale tails, and curved wallrides. Course designer Desmond Tessemaker and the riders shaped the layout together over four months of planning – then the crew built it in just four days, transforming Groningen’s historic Grote Markt into slopestyle’s toughest proving ground for the weekend.

and the riders shaped the layout together over four months of planning – then the crew built it in just four days, transforming Groningen’s historic Grote Markt into slopestyle’s toughest proving ground for the weekend. As an FMB World Tour Diamond event and part of the Slopestyle Super League, Red Bull District Ride carried major ranking significance. That made Groningen an important stop in the 2026 title race, with every run contributing to the wider season picture.

The event also staged its first official women’s competition, marking a significant step for the progression of slopestyle mountain biking. The new women’s field gave the discipline a dedicated platform at one of its most prestigious stages.

Alma Wiggberg (SWE) claimed the inaugural women’s title, topping the podium with a score of 277.00 – the standout moment coming in the Big Air District, where a massive backflip barspin off the drop sealed her win with the day’s top Big Air score. The Dutch debut victory continues a dominant run of form that saw her go undefeated through an entire season of competition and adds to a résumé that already includes back-to-back major slopestyle titles – now with first-ever Red Bull District Ride women’s crown added to the list.

(SWE) claimed the inaugural women’s title, topping the podium with a score of 277.00 – the standout moment coming in the Big Air District, where a massive backflip barspin off the drop sealed her win with the day’s top Big Air score. The Dutch debut victory continues a dominant run of form that saw her go undefeated through an entire season of competition and adds to a résumé that already includes back-to-back major slopestyle titles – now with first-ever Red Bull District Ride women’s crown added to the list. Tim Bringer (FRA) claimed the men’s title at Red Bull District Ride 2026 in Groningen, topping the podium with a score of 284.72 to edge out a stacked field by just over six points from silver medalist Dawid Godziek (POL). Where Wiggberg’s win came down to one standout moment, Bringer’s victory was built on consistency – matching the day’s top Big Air score while backing it up with strong showings in Park and Dual – to secure the Dutch debut title and add a marquee urban slopestyle win to his career.





Women’s Final — Red Bull District Ride 2026

Alma Wiggberg (SWE) – 277.00 (Dual: 92.00 | Park: 92.00 | Big Air: 93.00) Johanna Nussbaumer (GER) – 229.00 (Dual: 87.00 | Park: 88.00 | Big Air: 54.00) Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL) – 211.99 (Dual: 78.66 | Park: 85.33 | Big Air: 48.00) Shealen Reno (USA) – 193.99 (Dual: 80.33 | Park: 80.33 | Big Air: 33.33) Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) – 148.32 (Dual: 74.66 | Park: 73.66 | Big Air: 0.00) Robin Goomes (NZL) – 67.00 (Dual: 67.00 | Park: 0.00 | Big Air: 0.00)



Men’s Final — Red Bull District Ride 2026

Tim Bringer (FRA) – 284.72 (Dual: 94.33 | Park: 95.13 | Big Air: 95.26) Dawid Godziek (POL) – 278.50 (Dual: 92.00 | Park: 91.50 | Big Air: 95.00) Lucas Huppert (SUI) – 274.71 (Dual: 92.33 | Park: 90.58 | Big Air: 91.80) Jack Feick (CAN) – 267.07 (Dual: 89.16 | Park: 83.33 | Big Air: 94.58) Erik Fedko (GER) – 266.49 (Dual: 87.50 | Park: 91.33 | Big Air: 87.66) Griffin Paulson (CAN) – 253.82 (Dual: 73.66 | Park: 91.16 | Big Air: 89.00)

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