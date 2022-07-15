South Africa’s biggest premium lite beer, Castle Lite has joined Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 as an Official Global Partner.

Castle Lite, an extra refreshing lite beer, is known for bringing extraordinary experiences to life and with them on board the World Cup Rugby Sevens 2022 is sure to be Lite’r than ever.

Castle Lite will be ensuring that Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town will be an unforgettable celebration of the best rugby sevens teams in the world, creating unique experiences for fans both before and after the tournament taking place between 9-11 September.

Fans can look forward to a three-day carnival of thrilling, high-octane rugby sevens action, played in front of a festival atmosphere, with the best 24 men’s and 16 women’s international teams competing to become world champions.

Colleen Duvenage, Castle Lite Brand Director, says, “This is such an exciting time for Castle Lite. As the brand that puts consumer enjoyment front and centre, there is no better sport to bring some serious fun to South Africa. We can’t wait to hero all the fun the World Cup Sevens has to offer and make it a once in a lifetime experience for everyone!”

“The partnership is a match made in heaven as Castle Lite, the biggest premium Lite beer brand on the continent, joins forces with one of the most lauded and fun sports brands in the world. The synergy between the two brands is uncanny and we look forward to making history and really celebrating the Liteness of the World Cup Sevens event and our extra refreshing beer.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said “Rugby World Cup Sevens is all set to be a celebration of the very best rugby sevens teams and players from across the globe. We are delighted to be welcoming Castle Lite to the festival atmosphere, together we look forward to creating memories for fans that will last a lifetime.”

Castle Lite joins fellow Global Partners DHL, Tudor and FNB as part of strong line-up of commercial support for the pinnacle event, which will be the climax to a busy year for the Olympic sport.

The last few remaining tickets for the event can be purchased here

For more event information visit www.rwcsevens.com

