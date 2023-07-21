Steph Catley and Tony Gustavsson spoke with the press after the CommBank Matildas’ 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.

Catley, who filled in as captain after Sam Kerr’s late calf injury that has ruled her out of the opening two fixtures of the World Cup, spoke first.

“First of all, it’s incredible to get the win,” the left-back said.

“I think this has been the longest build-up to a game in my entire life. Obviously, there was a lot of pressure for this team going in and you know, we knew Ireland were going to be a massive, massive task and absolutely were – I thought they were fantastic. They played to their strengths really really well, but I’m really proud of the team for handling it.”

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/catley-and-gustavsson-talk-media-after-opening-world-cup-victory

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#Matildas

Like this: Like Loading...