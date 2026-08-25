Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik has promised to join his players in a celebratory dance if the Golden Star Warriors can maintain their first leg advantage over Thailand and successfully defend their title in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final in Hanoi on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese hold a 2-0 lead from the opening encounter in Bangkok on Saturday and will take on Anthony Hudson’s side at a sold-out Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi looking to retain the title for the first time in the competition’s 30-year history.

“If the players and supporters want me to dance, I will dance,” said Kim. “I really hope Nguyễn Đình Bắc will score a goal and if he scores then maybe he and I can celebrate by dancing together.”

Kim has a history of conducting on-pitch jigs and the former South Korea defender saw footage of his post-match performance following Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC’s K League 1 title win in 2022 go viral on social media.

Should Kim be celebrating on Wednesday night, both he and his team will have etched their names into the competition’s record books.

Vietnam previously won the regional crown in 2008, 2018 and 2024 but have never managed to defend the trophy, while Kim is looking to become the fifth coach after Raddy Avramovic, Peter Withe, Kiatisuk Senamuang and Mano Pölking to win back-to-back titles

Second-half goals from Nguyễn Hai Long and Nguyễn Quang Hải have given Kim’s side the upper hand going into the second leg although the coach acknowledged the tie is not yet won.

“We will play our final game and the players have prepared very well,” said Kim. “They have worked very hard over the last two months until the final. Tomorrow we will continue to try our best and play a wonderful match and try to bring a wonderful memory for everyone.

“Tomorrow will be an historic day for Vietnamese football and the people who write this history are the players.

“I know we have an advantage but until now we have nothing in our pocket. Tomorrow I will ask my players to do their best so that we can get the result we want.”

Demand for the final is so high Kim admitted he may have to turn off his phone due to the number of friends seeking tickets, while Đình Bắc is relishing the prospect of playing in front of a packed stadium.

“The team is very happy because we have received a lot of support from the spectators,” he said. “I know the ticket is hot and if we have a full ground we will try our best to show a good performance for the fans.”

The 22-year-old striker is currently the tournament’s joint-top scorer with team mate Nguyễn Xuân Son on five goals, although he denied either forward would be putting personal glory ahead of the team’s success on Wednesday.

“Until now Xuân Son and I have not focused on individual targets,” he said. “”If the team can win tomorrow then that’s the biggest victory and we’ll try to bring the victory for the spectators.

“I think for me and my team mates, until now we think the result is 0-0. We don’t have any advantage. Before the match we will prepare very carefully to show the best performance.” – aseanutdfc.com

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