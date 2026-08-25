Thailand coach Anthony Hudson called on his players to show their bravery as the seven-times champions attempt to overhaul Vietnam’s 2-0 lead from the first leg of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final in the return meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Nguyễn Hai Long and Nguyễn Quang Hải condemned the Thais to defeat at Rajamangala Stadium on Saturday, to leave Hudson’s side with a major challenge at Mỹ Đình National Stadium as Vietnam look to win back-to-back titles for the first time.

“I love this group of players, I love working with Thai players and this group as well,” said Hudson. “I love what they’ve given to each other, to the staff, to the fans, they’ve given so much and especially the young players.

“One of their strengths is they bring quality, energy and a fearlessness and for me tomorrow, we want that fearlessness from the players. The pressure is really on Vietnam. You’re 2-0 up, at home, you would say the pressure’s on the home team to get the result and the win.

“For our players, especially the young players, it’s about going out and being fearless and showing their personality and their quality. That’s our focus for tomorrow.”

The two nations are meeting in their third consecutive final with Thailand having emerged victorious in 2022 before the Vietnamese claimed the title – the country’s third – two years later.

On Saturday, Kim Sang-sik’s side shaded the opening encounter after Thailand had controlled proceedings throughout much of the opening hour, with Vietnam’s Patrik Lê Giang pulling off several saves to prevent the hosts going in front.

That performance earned the Slovakia-born goalkeeper the Hyundai Player of the Match award and the eventual defeat left Hudson and his crestfallen squad determined to make amends.

“The great thing about football, it’s an emotional game,” said Hudson. “This is a long tournament, a lot of travelling, difficult periods, you’re in pre-season and as a group you go through so much, you spend so much time together.

“You get to the final, at home, and I believe we played well. I think on a different night – and respect to Vietnam they’re a very strong team, but so are we and I felt we deserved more out of the game.

“We were emotional and it’s something we need to remember, the players played well and I wanted them to know that and I wanted them to believe in their performance and the fact this tie’s not done, it’s not done at all.”

Hudson refused to be drawn on his plans for the second leg but stressed the objective was a straightforward one.

“The target is very simple for us,” he said. “It’s the final, half-time in the final and the target is very clear; we want to win the final. That’s it.” – aseanutdfc.com

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