Battle lines for the AFC Challenge League™ (ACGL) 2025/26 will be marked on August 28 (Thursday) during the Group Stage draw, which starts at 3pm at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The cast was finalised following the conclusion of the Preliminary Stage earlier this month, which saw nine teams progress to join the eight sides that had been granted direct entry to the Group Stage, along with the three eliminated clubs from the AFC Champions League Two™ 2025/26 Preliminary Stage.For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_challenge_league.html/news/challengeleague-cast-set-for-group-stage-draw #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...

- Advertisement -

#AFC