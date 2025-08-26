Safety, security and venue readiness are expected to be among the key focus areas as the 2nd Coordination Committee (CoComm) Meeting between the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF)and theThailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC) takes place this weekend from 29 to 31 Augustin Nakhon Ratchasima.

The CoComm meeting will be held concurrently with the Chef de Mission (CDM) Seminar, where contingent leaders from all 11 ASEAN countries will be updated on preparations for the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025scheduled from20–26 January 2026.

With concerns following recent Thailand–Cambodia border tensions, Chefs de Mission are expected to seek assurances on the safety and welfare of contingents, athletes, officials and guests.

The APSF delegation, led by President Major General Osoth Bhavilaiand Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan, together with key APSF officials, will deliberate with THASOC on crucial organisational areas.

These include sports and technical matters, venues and facilities, classification, anti-doping control, ceremonies, logistics, transportation, accreditation, broadcasting, promotion and marketing, and Games IT infrastructure. Venue inspections of the 18 facilities in Nakhon Ratchasima will also be conducted, while tenpin bowling will take place in Bangkok.

“The CDM Seminar and CoComm meeting are crucial to gauge Thailand’s readiness and ensure the Games are conducted to the highest standards. Our focus remains on athletes’ safety, welfare, fair play, and seamless delivery of the Games,” said APSF Secretary-General, Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan.

Originally planned to coincide with the meetings, the 1st Technical Delegates (TD) Meeting, which is critical in aligning technical delegates, competition managers, and venue managers with updated requirements for the Games, has been rescheduled to 15–17 September due to unavoidable circumstances.

“It’s unfortunate that the TD meeting had to be postponed… the meeting was supposed to ensure that all 19 TDs, competition managers, venue managers and APSF are updated with correct information to smoothen implementation during Games time,” said Dr Wandee.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will see 19 sports contested, including Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Swimming, Para Shooting, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Para Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Boccia, Blind Football, CP Football, Goalball, Wheelchair Fencing, Judo, Para Table Tennis, Chess, Cycling (Road and Track), Para Archery, and Bowling (Bangkok).

Returning to Korat after 18 years since the 2007 edition, the Games will once again bring together the region’s best para-athletes under the unifying themes of “ASEAN Moving Together” and “Create Pride Together.”

