The Vietnam Under-16 Girls’ team won Group B of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 as Thailand emerged as the best runners-up from Group C at the Sriwedari Stadium tonight.

At the end of the group stage earlier this evening, the young Vietnamese squad took a 2-0 win over Myanmar as Thailand thumped Singapore 7-0.

In Group B, following a first-half stalemate, Vietnam finally nailed the opener in the 69th minute through a Le Thi Hong Thai’s penalty following an earlier penalty miss by Ngoc Anh.

However, Ngoc Anh did not miss on another penalty in the 85th minute when she sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Vietnam 2-0 in front and place in the semifinals.

In Group C, the Thailand U16 Girls’ team slammed Singapore 7-0 with Phatthamonthon Saengta leading the charge with four goals (30th, 33rd, 45th+2 and 55th minute).

The rest of the goals for the Thailand U16 Girls’ team were scored by Monthida Numnuan (58th minute), Kawinthida Kikuntod (85th) and Charlotte Ellari (90th+1).

In the semifinals in two days, Vietnam will play Thailand while host Indonesia entertain Australia.

Photos Courtesy #VFF #Changsuek

