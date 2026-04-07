Defending champions Indonesia picked up their second full points in Group B of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 after narrowly beating Malaysia 1-0 at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

The win coming off the solitary strike from Guntur Sulistyo Ariwibowo in the 23rd minute also gave Indonesia their place in the semifinals, even though they still have a match to play against Australia tomorrow.The loss for the Malaysians meant that they are out of the competition following their opening defeat to Australia yesterday.Brunei Darussalam will also not progress further in the meet after they were whipped 13-1 by Australia today.The Bruneians recorded a 7-0 loss to Indonesia in the opener yesterday.In the match today, Jyden Jacob Harb fired in four goals (6th, 14th, 14th, and 28th minute) for Australia as Nima Abbas Jafari followed up with a hat-trick (17th, 39th, and 40th) and then a brace from Charlie James Garnham (12th and 32nd).Australia’s other goals were scored by Wade Matthew Giovenali in the very first minute of play, Jordan Aaron Guerreiro (second minute), Scott William Rogan (13th), and Connor Troy Dimitrios Demerutis (18th).Ak Muhd Nazirul Mubin Pg Adruman scored Brunei’s only goal in the 27th minute.The victory for Australia ensured their place in the knockout stage. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #FAM #FutsalThailand

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