Vietnam progressed into the semifinals of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 from Group A after a comprehensive 7-1 beating of Timor Leste at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

It was Vietnam’s second victory in as many matches after their big win over Myanmar yesterday.

In today’s match, Vietnam found the back of the net through Tu Minh Quang in the third minute, Nguyen Thinh Phat (5th), Nguyen Da Hai (12th), Tran Quang Nguyen (20th), Dinh Cong Vien (26th), Cong Dai Trinh (30th) and Nguyen Thac Hieu (38th).

Timor-Leste’s only goal in the game came by way of Joel Baptista Canizio Fernandes late in the 39th minute.

With the full six points, Vietnam will complete their Group A fixtures by taking on Thailand tomorrow.

Host Thailand were made to toil for their second win in the group today when Myanmar played a compact game to restrict them to just a 2-0 win.

Muhammad Osamanmusa had given Thailand the lead after just two minutes.

But Myanmar would soon shore up their defence for long periods in the game before Sarawut Phlapruk added the second goal later on.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

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