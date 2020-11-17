Wong Choong Hann, the Coaching Director of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), has thrown down the challenge to 13 of the best youth players in the country who will be taking part in the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge Final Round which starts tomorrow.

Choong Hann said that this is the right time for the youngsters to prove that they are ready to step up into the elite group of the national badminton squad.

“This event will give players the opportunity to show their quality – in terms of skills, wisdom and tactics,” said Choong Hann.

“Through this competition, it will allow us the chance to assess potential talent that can be absorbed into the senior team.”

On the same note, Choong Hann also gave a reminder to the seniors that they will have to give nothing less than 100% and show their ability to handle pressure playing against the up and coming players.

This competition is also an important platform for these players to assess their shortcomings especially in the absence of a competitive atmosphere following the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The line-up of teenagers that will be on display will be impressive as they have been groomed by Datuk Misbun Sidek, BAM’s Youth Development Director and where they will be eager to prove their worth after being at camp at the ABM for more than five months.

“When the competition steps up a gear, the pressure gets higher. Will they able to perform and rise to the occasion? This is what we want to see – how they handle stress,” added Choong Hann.

The 100PLUS Final National Junior Ranking Challenge starts from November 18 to 21 and will take place at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM) Bukit Kiara involving singles and doubles in the boys’ and girls’ singles categories.

The 13 selected youth players consist of players who had played during the 100PLUS Group Level Competition National Youth Ranking Challenge 2020 which took place at the Bukit Kiara Champion Stadium on 12 to 16 October.

The three best boys’ singles in Group A are Justin Hoh, Jacky Kok Jing Hong and Ong Ken Yon while the two best players in Group A for the girls’ singles, Myisha Mohd Khairul and Tan Zhing Yi are as well as two boys’ doubles, Wan Arif Junaidi and Muhd ​​Haikal Nazri and Beh Chun Meng and Goh Boon Zhe.

The two girls’ doubles are Cheng Su Yin and Goh Pei Kee as well as Low Yeen Yuan and Valerie Siow.

The reserve players in action are Lee Shun Yang, Ter Chun Long and Wyman Goh while Eoon Qi Xuan and K Letshaana who will play in the girls’ singles.

Choong Hon Jian-Nur Firdaus Azman and Lwi Sheng Hao-Yap Roy King will compete in the boy’s doubles while Pearly Tan-Toh Ee Wei and Yap Ling and Teoh Mei Xing will play in the girls’ doubles category.

