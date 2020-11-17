The Ayeyawady Foundation has been leading the fight against COVID-19 in Myanmar where they have spent more than USD 9 million in establishing temporary treatment centres around the country.

Led by Chairman Zaw Zaw, who is also the President of the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF), through Ayeyawady Foundation’s USD 7 million and also additional funding of USD 2 million from other sources, it has allowed the establishments of centres in Yangon and Mandalay.

So far, a total of 1,300 beds have been accommodated in Yangon and Mandalay and where a further 1,250 beds will be allocated further.

There are currently 250 ICU/HDU beds currently with plans to add an additional 200.

“We believe that our Foundation is committed to making a difference through our philanthropic efforts, by creating a policy that is aligned with our values and principles of helping individuals and communities.” – Ayeyawady Foundation

