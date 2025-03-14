Newly appointed Malaysia national team head coach Peter Cklamovski has named his training squad of 27 players ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers later this month.With nine out of 26 players retained from the squad that played at the recent ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, the team will train for eight days in Johor Bahru starting 17 March 2025.The Malaysians will start their opening Group F match of the AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers against Nepal at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor on 25 March 2025. #AFF

