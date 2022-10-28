Rugby World Cup 2021 is reaching new heights with fans voting on their feet and online in record numbers as the stars of the game excite, captivate and inspire.

The tournament has set new Rugby World Cup attendance records, while social media has been alive with comments praising the quality and entertainment value of the action, a position that is backed up by the latest statistics released by World Rugby today.

Competitive matches: Average winning margins across the pool phase have reduced from 37 points in 2017 to 26 at this tournament, while the number of matches won by less than 10 points has increased from two in 2017 to six so far

World Rugby Director of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “There is something special happening in New Zealand. Not only are we seeing these huge personalities take centre stage, new stars shine and the conversation expand beyond the sports pages, the rugby has been fantastic.

“Diminishing winning margins, positive intent, breath-taking attacking play, quicker scrums and lineouts and fewer stoppages – it’s an attractive and compelling event that will undoubtedly broaden the appeal of the sport as a whole.

“These inspiring women and the programmes that are being put in place to accelerate the women’s game will not simply grow female engagement, it will be a catalyst for growth of the game as a whole where every girl and boy has equal opportunity to access our sport. That time is now.”

The tournament has been one of firsts on a number of levels, but it is also innovating in player welfare with teams participating in the largest study in sport using smart mouthguards to help understand the frequency and nature of head impacts, providing insights that will help reduce risk.

The quarter-finals begin on Saturday at Northland Events Centre with France v Italy at 16:30 local time (GMT+13) followed by hosts New Zealand v Wales at 19:30.

Sunday’s quarter-finals will be played at Waitākere Stadium with England v Australia at 13:30 local time, followed by Canada v USA at 16:30.

Tickets are still available starting from just NZ$5 for kids and NZ$10 for adults*. For more information and to purchase tickets go to tickets2021.rugbyworldcup.com.

*Prices applicable to cash purchases made through Ticketek agents or outlets. Online purchases may attract additional payment processing and delivery fees.

