It is another waiting game for sports and Covid-19 when the Badminton World Federation (BWF) was forced to shelve the draw for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

The draw for the men’s and women’s team championships was scheduled to be held in the Danish city of Aarhus on Wednesday.

Denmark are currently in lockdown as the deadly virus continues to play havoc throughout the world forcing many of the major sporting events either called off or postponed to a later date.

The BWF, however, assured the badminton fraternity that the postponement is ”’only temporary” and a new date is expected to be announced in the next few days or by next week.

”’Due to international travel and domestic movements restrictions it is necessary to delay the draw for the Finals,” the statement said.

Malaysia has qualified for both the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals on merit after the men finished runners-up to Indonesia in this year’s Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships in Manila while the women’s reached the semifinals.

The Asian Championships also served as the Asian qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals with all the semi-finalists making the grade.

Malaysia seeded seventh in the Thomas Cup while the women are seeded ninth in the Uber Cup. – BY RIZAL ABDULLAH