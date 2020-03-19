Based on the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and in particular of the response to it by the relevant public authorities globally, FIH, with the support of all participating National Associations, has today decided to extend the postponement period of the FIH Hockey Pro League to 17 May.

Consequently, all matches currently scheduled until 17 May are on hold.

FIH will keep on monitoring the situation closely, following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the decisions of the public authorities.

#FIHProLeague