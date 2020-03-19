FIFA have confirmed the postponement of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

FIFA accepted it would not play the new 24-team Club World Cup – scheduled to be held in China PR in June and July of 2021 – after it was announced on Tuesday that the European Championship and Copa America would both be moved to that period.

The two tournaments were postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino had already said in advance of a meeting with the heads of the six continental ruling bodies on Wednesday that he would propose putting back the Club World Cup to later in 2021, or even to 2022 or 2023.

A statement released by FIFA said new dates for the new FIFA Club World Cup would be decided “at a later stage”.

Meanwhile, FIFA announced the creation of a working group to deal with the consequences of the pandemic, including on players’ contracts and transfers and to deal with the economic impact on the game.

“This exceptional situation requires exceptional measures and decisions. This crisis impacts the entire world and that is why solutions need to take into account the interests of all stakeholders around the world,” said Infantino.

The body has pledged to donate US$10 million (9.1 million euros) to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. – www.the-afc.com