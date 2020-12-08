Cross country is an exciting and fast growing sport around the world so we are clearly disappointed it will not feature at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, even more so given the heritage of cross country in France at the Paris 1924 Olympic Games.

However, we have developed what we believe is a really exciting mixed relay product and have been encouraged by the commitment from the IOC that they will continue to work with us to realise our vision of seeing cross country in a future Olympic Games.

Regarding the long race walk, we will consult with our athletes and Competition Commission to develop an event that is able to feature both men and women.

The IOC has suggested this could be any mixed gender event using any current venue, however we are only considering a mixed gender race walk event. – WORLD ATHLETICS

