World Rugby welcomes reports that the Unión Argentina de Rugby (UAR) continues to undertake a full investigation into racist social media comments attributed to members of the senior men’s national 15s team.

World Rugby is currently seeking a better understanding of the process being undertaken by the UAR and its status and looks forward to receiving a full update.

Clearly, the comments or any form of discrimination, are unacceptable and completely opposed to the strong, universal and inclusive values that the rugby family aspires to live and uphold. There is simply no place for them, and such behaviour rightly warrants full and appropriate investigation by the union.

Rugby must continue to unite against racism through actions, not just words, set a positive example to society, and move forward strengthened by our inclusivity and diversity.

Like this: Like Loading...