Phnom Penh Crown FC set the early pace in the Championship Round of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020 when they dumped defending champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 2-1 this evening.

Svay Rieng, who have been in commanding form for much of the season, just could not muster the goods on the day when they were done in by a double from Andres Nieto.

Nieto was on target in the sixth and 35th minute as Cambodian international Prak Mony Udom squeezed in Svay Rieng’s lone goal in the 23rd minute.

On the other hand, league leaders Boeung Ket FC were also winners on the day when they edged Visakha FC 3-2.

Following a keenly fought first-half, the floodgates finally opened after the breather when Filip Mihaljevic grabbed the lead for Visakha in the 55th minute as Boeung Ket then replied with two quick goals through Mat Noron (59th minute) and Mothusi Gopane (63rd).

Visakha drew level off Ajayi Opeyemi Korede in the 71st minute as Boeung Ket then grabbed the winner off Mat Noron deep in injury time.

In the match played a day earlier, Tiffy Army held Nagaworld to a 1-1 draw – with Cristiano Santos (73rd minute) cancelling out Nagaworld’s earlier lead from Marcio de Oliveira Marques (68th).

MCL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

RESULTS



Tiffy Army drew with Nagaworld 1-1

Boeung Ket beat Visakha 3-2

Phnom Penh Crown beat Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng 2-1

