Yang Zhen Yu defied the odds to capture his first title this year when he beat Joshua Karunagaran to win the Boys’ Under-16 Singles title in the Second Leg, Group C of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026 here in Kuala Terengganu.

In the duel between two ranked 3/4 players in the final, the 16-year-old Zhen Yu proved that his win over the top seed and First Round winner Kieshen Sai Rao Nyanaprakash Rao in the semifinals earlier was no fluke.

Faced with another Kedah representative in Joshua Karunagaran, Zhen Yu from Negeri Sembilan was not about to be stretched to a three-set battle this time around when he finished things off in straight sets 21-15, 21-19 in 50 minutes.

In the meantime, Lau Xin En made it back-to-back titles in Group C of the AFFIN-100PLUS JET 2026 after taking the Second Round accolade of the Girls’ U16 Singles to add to the First Round she won two months earlier.

Terengganu lass Dayana Farisha Rizuan Sahari showed courage to advance this far, where en route to her first appearance in the final, she had dumped second-seeded See Jie Le from Kedah.

But the final would be a whole different proposition.

Xin En was just too experienced when she took a mere 30 minutes to chalk the 21-16, 22-20 for her second title in two outings.

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