Shin Tae-yong, the head coach of the Indonesia Under-19 team was not too disappointed with the 3-0 loss to their counterparts from Bulgaria in a friendly last night.

He said that the players put in all they had in the match but was just unfortunate to concede in the closing stages of the game.

“Bulgaria is a good side but as I have said before, the team is still under process and I really can’t complain with the performance of the players,” said Tae-yong afterwards.

“The players gave it their all. Now for the next match (against Croatia on 8 September).”

In the match that was played at the Igraliste NK Polet Stadium, the Indonesian U19 team managed to hold the physically superior Bulgarians to a scoreless draw in the first half.

And while they managed to hold their own for long periods, Bulgaria finally managed to break through with a double from Martin Petkov (78th and 88th) and another from Stanislav Shopov (82nd).

