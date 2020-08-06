Antonio Felix da Costa flies to victory in race one at Tempelhof Airport to extend lead in ABB FIA Formula E Championship standings.
DS TECHEETAH driver secures maximum points haul to move 41 points clear of nearest rival Mitch Evans for Panasonic Jaguar Racing.
Andre Lotterer equals career best second place for TAG Heuer Porsche as Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird picks up final podium spot.
|
“Coming here with six races to go, the fight for the title is on and the pressure is rising. I do really want to win and if we keep doing things as we did today, we have a good shot at it. Hats off to the team not only for what they did today, but for the hard work they put into the build-up to this moment. I moved here because I wanted a quicker car, since I want to put myself in a position to win races.”
|
|
“Second place is a good starting point. But I have some mixed feelings about missing the first ATTACK MODE activation, as it put me in a difficult position. I had a good car and maybe without that slip I could’ve challenged Antonio for the win. We’ll keep working hard and hopefully the car will continue to be as good as it was today.”
|
|
“I’m very pleased with the team and the result. It’s been a bit of a rocky year for us and hopefully today will mark a restart of the season. Also, I’m a bit disappointed for not finishing in second, but I was low on energy in the last couple of laps. There’s still some work to do on the car, but we have a good base ready for tomorrow.”
|
|
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
47:08.261s
|
(30)
|
2
|
Andre Lotterer
|
+5.445s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Sam Bird
|
+6.526s
|
(15)
|
4
|
Nyck de Vries
|
+6.911s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
+13.212s
|
(10)
|
6
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
+13.654s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
+14.926s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
+16.173s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
+17.311s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Alexander Sims
|
+17.673s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Rene Rast
|
+18.852s
|
|
12
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
+20.765s
|
|
13
|
Neel Jani
|
+21.039s
|
|
14
|
Alex Lynn
|
+21.603s
|
|
15
|
Mitch Evans
|
+22.482s
|
|
16
|
Oliver Rowland
|
+23.208s
|
|
17
|
James Calado
|
+28.906s
|
|
18
|
Oliver Turvey
|
+31.116s
|
|
19
|
Daniel Abt
|
+34.282s
|
|
20
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
+45.417s
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
36 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Nico Mueller
|
36 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Felipe Massa
|
22 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Robin Frijns
|
8 Laps
|
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
97
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
56
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
48
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
47
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
46
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
44
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
43
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
40
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
33
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
32
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
31
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
30
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
30
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
14
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
13
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
10
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
10
|
Daniel Abt
|
NIO 333
|
8
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
2
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
Rene Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
0
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
0
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
0
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
128
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
95
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
76
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
66
|
Nissan e.dams
|
63
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
54
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
48
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
43
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
34
|
Mahindra Racing
|
27
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
NIO 333
|
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
Like this:
Like Loading...