Antonio Felix da Costa flies to victory in race one at Tempelhof Airport to extend lead in ABB FIA Formula E Championship standings.
DS TECHEETAH driver secures maximum points haul to move 41 points clear of nearest rival Mitch Evans for Panasonic Jaguar Racing.
Andre Lotterer equals career best second place for TAG Heuer Porsche as Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird picks up final podium spot.
DS TECHEETAH
ANTONIO FELIX DA COSTA
“Coming here with six races to go, the fight for the title is on and the pressure is rising. I do really want to win and if we keep doing things as we did today, we have a good shot at it. Hats off to the team not only for what they did today, but for the hard work they put into the build-up to this moment. I moved here because I wanted a quicker car, since I want to put myself in a position to win races.”
TAG HEUER PORSCHE
ANDRE LOTTERER
“Second place is a good starting point. But I have some mixed feelings about missing the first ATTACK MODE activation, as it put me in a difficult position. I had a good car and maybe without that slip I could’ve challenged Antonio for the win. We’ll keep working hard and hopefully the car will continue to be as good as it was today.”
Envision Virgin Racing
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING
SAM BIRD
“I’m very pleased with the team and the result. It’s been a bit of a rocky year for us and hopefully today will mark a restart of the season. Also, I’m a bit disappointed for not finishing in second, but I was low on energy in the last couple of laps. There’s still some work to do on the car, but we have a good base ready for tomorrow.”
RACE RESULTS
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Antonio Felix da Costa
47:08.261s
(30)
2
Andre Lotterer
+5.445s
(18)
3
Sam Bird
+6.526s
(15)
4
Nyck de Vries
+6.911s
(12)
5
Jerome D’Ambrosio
+13.212s
(10)
6
Stoffel Vandoorne
+13.654s
(8)
7
Sebastien Buemi  
+14.926s
(6)
8
Maximilian Guenther
+16.173s
(4)
9
Lucas di Grassi
+17.311s
(2)
10
Alexander Sims
+17.673s
(1)
11
Rene Rast  
+18.852s
12
Edoardo Mortara
+20.765s
13
Neel Jani
+21.039s
14
Alex Lynn
+21.603s
15
Mitch Evans
+22.482s
16
Oliver Rowland
+23.208s
17
James Calado
+28.906s
18
Oliver Turvey
+31.116s
19
Daniel Abt
+34.282s
20
Sergio Sette Camara
+45.417s
 
DNF
Jean-Eric Vergne
36 Laps
DNF
Nico Mueller
36 Laps
DNF
Felipe Massa
22 Laps
DNF
Robin Frijns
8 Laps
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
97
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
56
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
48
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
47
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
46
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
44
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
43
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
40
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
33
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
32
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
31
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
30
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
30
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
13
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
10
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Daniel Abt
NIO 333
8
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
2
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Sergio Sette Camara
GEOX DRAGON
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
128
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
95
Mercedes-Benz EQ
76
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
66
Nissan e.dams
63
Envision Virgin Racing
54
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
48
TAG Heuer Porsche
43
ROKiT Venturi Racing
34
Mahindra Racing
27
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
*Provisional – pending FIA final classification
