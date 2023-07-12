Following a strong performance in today’s tyre test at Silverstone, Daniel Ricciardo will be driving for Scuderia AlphaTauri with immediate effect.

Joining the Scuderia on loan from Oracle Red Bull Racing, Daniel will line up in Budapest for his first race.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner said, ‘It is great to see Daniel hasn’t lost any form while away from racing and that the strides he has been making in his SIM sessions translate on track. His times during the tyre test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri.’

Commenting on his new role at Scuderia AlphaTauri, Daniel said: “I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!”

