In the latest episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast, released today (14 May), Sanya Richards-Ross, Kelly Sotherton and Richard Kilty host a recap of the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 with French runners Gilles Biron and Helene Parisot.

Richards-Ross and Sotherton, who in an earlier episode teamed up with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and CEO Jon Ridgeon respectively to predict their choices for the podium, had their predictions analysed and rewarded by Kilty. The pair of Richards-Ross and Coe emerged victorious.

Every athlete knows that competing in front of a home crowd is one of the most exhilarating and fulfilling experiences, and both Parisot and Biron expressed that when speaking about their respective teams’ qualifications to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The women’s 4x100m qualification may have come as a surprise to some, but the squad of 10 had been training together for the last two years building a “sisterhood”, coupled with the extra driving force of competing on home soil.

“It was amazing, but we had a little bit of pressure at the beginning of the competition because the goal was to qualify for the Olympics,” said Parisot. “It’s a big step and a first step for us on the road to Paris.”

While the French men’s 4x400m failed to qualify, and will now need to qualify via the performance lists, Biron said the mixed 4x400m team is looking forward to peaking when they step on the track at home.

“I’m proud of the performance we did here, but I don’t want to make more pressure on myself (and team) because it’s Paris,” he said. “But it’s the Olympic Games and we want to all be at our best to perform at the right moment.”

With 14 teams now qualified for each of the relay events at Paris 2024, two more teams in each event will wait until 30 June to know if they secure the remaining spots based on performance lists from during the qualification period.

This is the final in a series of World Athletics Inside Track Podcast episodes from Nassau, all available via the usual podcast platforms including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Sport Social Podcast Network – while fans can also watch the show on the World Athletics website.

With an evolving presenter line-up, the podcast will return later in the year, as an all-star cast will provide a preview to the events at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Find it all on Inside Track.

