AFTER two editions, China’s men’s team are back as champions of the Thomas Cup, underlining their dominance in the 2024 edition by overcoming Indonesia 3-1 in the final match in Chengdu, tonight.

It was China’s 11th title since they tasted their first victory in 1982 in London England, coincidentally after overcoming Indonesia 5-4 in the finals.

Both countries have now clashed six times in the finals since their 1982 meeting in London, with China winning four times while Indonesia won twice. Indonesia, however, still hold the record of holding the most victories with 14 titles compared to China’s 11.

The duel started on a nervy note as Shi Yu Qi took to the courts against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the first singles, with the Chinese holding an 8-2 lead in their head-to-head record.

Shi’s confidence grew stronger as the game developed further with the Chinese taking full control of the court before eventually demolishing Ginting 21-17, 21-6 in 43 minutes.

The second tie saw world No.1 doubles pair Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang facing stiff resistance from Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto before stretching China’s lead to 2-0 with a 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 victory over the world No. 7 Indonesia pair which went into 64 minutes.

World No.3 Jonatan Christie, unbeaten since this year’s All-England, however, kept Indonesia’s hopes alive, but not before battling out in three games to win against the spirited Li Shi Feng 21-16, 15-21, 21-17 in one hour 17 minutes.

It was then down to second doubles, He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu and Indonesian young pair Muhammad Sohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana to determine the fate of their respective teams.

In the end, it took only 38 minutes for the in-form He/Ren to down their Indonesian rivals as they cruised to a 21-11, 21-15 victory to hand China its 11th Thomas Cup title and continue Asia’s domination in the world’s most prestigious badminton competition.

It was indeed a sweet feat for China who had earlier in the day, lifted the Uber Cup for the 16th time after beating Indonesia women’s team 3-0 in the finals.

Five-time champions Malaysia and Chinese Taipei took home the bronze medals.

The next edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup tournament will be held in Horsens Denmark in 2026.

