In the latest episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast, released today (5 May), Sanya Richards-Ross, Kelly Sotherton and Richard Kilty share a packed podcast with athletics legend Carl Lewis, world record-holder and hometown sensation Devynne Charlton and Kilty’s Great Britain 4x100m teammate Zharnel Hughes to recap day one of the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24.

Richards-Ross and Sotherton shared their thoughts and shock at some of the results from day one, with Richards-Ross highlighting the non-direct qualification of a women’s team from the Caribbean for the 4x100m, with favourites Jamaica finishing fifth in their heat. They will have another opportunity to race for a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday.

First up was Lewis who expressed his happiness at being in attendance, stating these World Relays are more of a “semifinal” than a “showcase” event.

“It’s an Olympic year. I think the event is a good thing,” he said “They’re getting more exposure, and the event means something.”

Lewis added that he was pleased to see notable names turn out to compete in the relay qualifications for Paris 2024.

“It’s fun to watch from an American perspective, how they (coaches) run their teams, because a lot of the time we get those legs mixed up,” he said. “I’ll be happy to see people that are committed to helping the American experience better.”

Kilty, who has been a host on Inside Track, was joined by Hughes after they qualified for the men’s 4x100m in Paris, with Hughes saying Great Britain’s focus was to “secure the bag”.

“We have to book the ticket to be in Paris,” he added. “Nevertheless, who didn’t show up, we had to, and we did, we’re off to Paris.”

Hughes trains in Jamaica under Usain Bolt’s former coach Glen Mills and is looking forward to doing the double (100m and 200m) in Paris.

“I’m happy and excited to get out there and start running,” he said. “I know come Paris, I’ll be in the best shape I can be.”

Rounding off the star-studded line-up was local favourite and world indoor 60m hurdles record-holder Charlton, who praised the home crowd for packing the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

“I haven’t seen the stadium packed like this in years,” she said. “To have the relays in The Bahamas again is special to Bahamians. For us to host these games again, Bahamians are really excited, relays are what we do.”

Charlton, who is known for her individual accomplishments, also spoke about the expectations of being part of a relay team.

“Being part of a team is more pressure for me,” she said. “I know once I step on the track (in an individual race) no one is depending on me to have a good race. But when you step on the track (in a relay) it’s like you’re doing it for three other people and you want to be as good as possible for them.”

World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 action continues on Sunday with teams battling it out in the finals to secure lane placements in Paris. Teams that did not earn automatic qualification will have a second chance in the repechage to secure their countries a place in Paris 2024.

