The finish line is almost here, with a berth in the Isuzu UTE A-League Grand Final on May 25 on offer for the four remaining teams.

Reigning premiers Central Coast Mariners and Wellington Phoenix will be back on home soil for the second legs of their respective Semi-Final ties against Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-semi-final-mariners-sydney-melbourne-victory-wellington-phoenix-tickets-broadcast/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...