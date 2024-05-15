Australia and Uzbekistan have been confirmed as the hosts of the 2026 and 2029 editions of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ respectively after the AFC Executive Committee today ratified the AFC Women’s Football Committee’s recommendations at its third meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand, on the eve of the 34th AFC Congress.

In congratulating both MAs, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: “On behalf of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), I would like to thank the other three initial bidders for the 2026 edition – Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan – for submitting their interests and I offer our sincere congratulations to Football Australia and the Uzbekistan Football Association on being confirmed as hosts of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup™ in 2026 and 2029 respectively.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/afc_congress/news/australia_and_uzbekistan_confirmed_as_2026_and_2029_afc_womens_asian_cup_hosts.html

