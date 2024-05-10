Muhammad Faiq Haziq lived up to his top billing to make the quarterfinals of the Men’s Singles PETRONAS National Under-18 Championship 2024 at the Kedah BA Hall in Alor Star today.

The Selangor-born lad who will turn 18-years-old next month had it easy in the earlier rounds when he won it all in straight sets.

But in the Round of 16 earlier this evening, Muhammad Faiq had to work real hard for his win over a determined Yeow Chun Cher from Melaka – ranked tournament’s 9th/16th.

The left-handed Chun Cher grabbed the first set 21-9 but was left hanging when Faiq, who was promoted to the BAM senior squad last year, came back to take the next two sets 21-16, 21-12.

Muhammad Faiq’s opponent in the quarterfinals would be ranked 5th/8th Shawn Hiu from Selangor, who beat Gavin Ong Jing Yi in the Round of 16.

In the duel that lasted 75 minutes, Gavin from Johor won the first set 22-20 before Shawn stormed back to win the match 21-15, 21-14.

In the meantime, Ong Xin Yee made the cut in the quarterfinals of both the Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.

The top ranked Women’s Singles shuttler breezed through all her earlier matches in straight sets with her longest battle being in the Round of 16 when she took 27 minutes to dispose of national team mate Ayu Zi Rong.

Xin Yee powered past Zi Rong 21-15, 21-7 where she will next take on another national teammate Ong Xin Ru, who overcame Lee Weng Yan 22-20, 21-16.

In the Women’s Doubles, Xin Yee alongside Lim Zhi Shin stayed to their 3rd/4th ranked to take on Joinne Lee-Celine Ng in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Xin Yee-Zhi Shin dumped Heng Zi Yan-Lee An Yun 21-12, 21-11 in the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Joinne Lee-Celine Ng from Penang took just 34 minutes to edge out the challenge of BAM’s Chermaine Goh Wen Xuan and Rachel Tan Jin En 21-18, 23-21.

Like this: Like Loading...