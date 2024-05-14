Nuanphan Lamsam, President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) has welcomed Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA and Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of AFC to attend the 74th FIFA Congress in Thailand this week.

Thailand is the first country in ASEAN and the fifth country in Asia to be selected by FIFA to host a FIFA Congress, which is considered FIFA’s biggest off-field event.

Infantino said: “I am delighted to be back in Bangkok, Thailand for the 74th FIFA Congress and it is a great opportunity to meet friends, officials, football legends. and leaders from around the world.

“Thank you to Nuanphan and the team for their warm welcome. I look forward to discussing our beautiful game with everyone. That will happen this week.”

Part of the travelling entourage included Federico Ravigiloni, head of the FIFA office, Dato’ Windsor John, AFC General Secretary, and Wahid Cardani, Deputy General Secretary of the AFC, alongside football legends, led by Youri Djorkaeff, France1998 FIFA World Cup winner, Hossine Kharja from Morocca and Swiss Gelson Fernandes

For the 74th FIFA Congress, the most important agenda will take place on 17 May 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, to choose the host of the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The 211 member countries will vote on whether Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands will get to be co-hosts for the event in 2027 or iwill Brazil get the nod.

Follow FIFA Congress news at: https://fathailand.org/

