Darika Pienphaylun is ready to take up the challenge as the new captain of the Thailand Women’s Futsal national team that will compete at next week’s ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026.

The second edition of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship will be held from 24 February to 2 March 2026 at Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

“I’ve had great encouragement and support from my family, which has helped me get this far in my career,” said Darika, who takes over the captaincy from veteran Hataichanok Tappakun.

“It took a lot of patience and effort to get to this point, because when we choose to play, we want to perform as well as possible.”

Darika, who plays for Bangkok Metropolitan, will be looking to make an impact at the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship after missing out on the gold medal at the SEA Games last year.

For this year’s ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship, Thailand are in Group A against Indonesia and Malaysia.

Group B is Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Australia.

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...