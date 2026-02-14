Singapore’s Nicklaus Chiam gave himself an early Chinese New Year ‘ang-pow’ worth US$30,625 with a dramatic playoff victory at the PKNS Selangor Masters.

The 30-year-old held his nerve on an exciting final day at Seri Selangor Golf Club, making a 20-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to edge local favourite Khavish Varadan. Thailand’s Runchanapong Youprayong had dropped out of the playoff earlier, after failing to match pars by Chiam and Khavish on the first extra hole at the tough par-four 18th.

The trio had finished 72 holes of regulation play tied on 10-under-par 274 in the US$175,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) season-opener, after Chiam signed in a closing 70, Youprayong a 68, and Khavish a 67.

Both Chiam and Khavish parred the first two playoff holes when the pin was cut to the tough back right upper tier. The hole was moved to the left rear section for the third extra hole, and both players found the green in two. After Khavish narrowly missed a tricky 30-foot downhill birdie putt, Nicklaus drained his right-to left slider to claim the title.

Chiam had led or co-led the tournament each day, and was in a four-way tie for the lead with Hong Kong’s Matthew Cheung, Australian rookie Adam Coull, and Thailand’s Poom Pattaropong heading into the final 18.

Coull fell out of contention early in the final round, dropping four shots in his first three holes and settling for joint 15th place on four-under-par 280 following a closing 76.

Cheung meanwhile was in the lead on 12-under-par playing the 18th hole, but had a messy triple bogey following an errant drive and a third shot into the water hazard that separates the green from the fairway. His closing even-par 71 placed him one shot out of the playoff, in joint fourth place on nine-under-par with Pattaropong (71) and Indonesia’s Jonathan Wijono (68).

Pattaropong also endured a tough finish, making double bogey at the 18th after missing the green and hitting a chip that caught the downslope and rolled way past the flag.

Chiam’s victory was not only his breakthrough win on the ADT, but was his first-ever international professional title as well.

“My goal today was to play one shot at a time, hole by hole. Honestly, I didn’t think that I had a chance to be in a playoff. I was really fortunate,” said Chiam.

“When the ball left the putter face on my birdie putt at the third playoff hole, I felt like it had a chance – and it went in!”

Chiam, who has played in China and Japan since turning professional in 2021 and has a card for the 2026 China Tour, noted that the victory will make him refocus his time to playing more on the ADT.

The ADT has now had back-to-back Singaporean winners, following James Leow’s triumph at last year’s season-ending Aramco Invitational in Saudi Arabia.

“James is a year younger than me and we grew up playing golf together. Seeing a friend of mine win on the ADT was very inspiring,” noted Chiam, who won two local events run by the Singapore PGA in 2024.

A graduate of Washington State University, Chiam had his Chinese girlfriend Olivia on the bag this week. The win was a nice Valentine’s Day gift for the couple, who have been together for more than a year.

“Olivia just started caddying for me last year. She really helped take my mind off things when I got a little anxious. Her mum is here for a holiday as well, and we’ll probably go out for a nice dinner tonight,” said Chiam

Playing two groups in front of the leaders, Khavish set the clubhouse target of 10-under-par with a solid, bogey-free 67. The long-hitting 25-year-old gained many fans for his valiant effort, which is his best finish on tour since turning professional two years ago.

“I hit a great putt on the third playoff hole but, story of the week, it didn’t go in. Overall, I’m proud of myself, especially in the playoff with the pressure and everything. It’s a good start to the year and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” said Khavish.

“There are a lot of positives to take from this week. To be contending here, on a tough course like this, means a lot to me,” he added.

Khavish picked up a RM10,000 bonus as best Malaysian professional, in addition to his US$16,187.50 cheque for finishing as joint runner-up.

Khavish almost holed a 9-iron from 163 yards on the last hole of regulation play, resulting in a tap-in birdie. “I’ve been swinging it great all week. It was a perfect distance for me, and it nearly went in,” he said.

It was a great tournament for the local contingent, with three Malaysians placed in the top ten including Khavish. Galven Green and Shahriffuddin Ariffin were tied ninth on six-under-par 278, following excellent rounds of 66 and 67 respectively

Japanese amateur talent Koshin Nagasaki, who won last week’s Selangor International Junior Golf Championship to get into the event, claimed best amateur honours with a joint 40th place finish on three-over-par 287.

“This is my first professional event overseas, and to make it to the final two rounds gives me confidence. The course set-up this week is longer than the Selangor Junior: the greens are firmer and faster, and the pins are tough pins. The experience of playing with international players was very enjoyable,” said Nagasaki, 18.

The field of 144 players was made up of 80 players from the ADT, 40 from the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour, and 24 invitees. This is the 13th staging of the PKNS Selangor Masters, which is promoted by PKNS Golf Management Services, a subsidiary of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS). PKNS has been the title sponsor since 2022.

Final Scores (Top 10 and ties):

274 (-10) Nicklaus Chiam (SGP) 64-67-73-70

Khavish Varadan (MAS) 70-66-71-67

Runchanapong Youprayong (THA) 69-71-66-68

(Chiam won on third playoff hole)

275 (-9) Jonathan Wijono (INA) 71-68-68-68

Poom Pattaropong (THA) 68-67-69-71

Matthew Cheung (HKG) 66-72-66-71

277 (-7) Shaurya Bhattacharya (IND) 69-69-70-69

Matt Killen (ENG) 70-65-71-71

278 (-6) Galven Green (MAS) 73-66-73-66

Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 71-66-74-67

Amarin Kraivixien (THA) 65-73-71-69

Like this: Like Loading...