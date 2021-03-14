Unfortunately, the final day of the Qatar Test flattered to deceive. High winds caused dust to scatter across the Losail International Circuit, which in turn meant barely anyone ventured out for some laps.

Track conditions have been very dangerous on Friday, which is why with just over two hours of the first and only pre-season test remaining, Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) were the only two riders to have set a lap time – eight seconds slower than Miller.

The red flags were out as cleaning machines ventured out to try and make it safe, but the majority of the work was already done and dusted for the teams. An early finish for many, as the bulk of personnel head home briefly before returning for the first round of 2021 in two weeks’ time.

But despite a wasted day on Friday, we’ve seen plenty of laps laid down across the other four days of Official Test action, as well as the Shakedown for test riders and rookies last Friday. This means we’ve been able to learn a few things about every factory, so let’s have a little gander at how the premier class riders faired.

In the hands of a charismatic Australian, Ducati will head into Round 1 as the fastest. Miller’s blistering time attack lap on Wednesday evening was proof that he and the new GP21 are looking like a formidable partnership this season, with the innovation kings of MotoGP™ – of course – bringing plenty of new parts to test in Qatar. The most notable was some new front aero, a significant change and something we’ve not seen before. It’s difficult to know for sure, but Ducati could be looking at tidying up the airflow to increase top speed, as well as creating more grip in the corners.

Elsewhere, the famous ‘salad box’ is a different shape on the new bikes. Another one of the big changes we’ve seen in 2021 is the front holeshot device that most of the factories have now got. Ducati, along with Aprilia, Honda, KTM and Suzuki have been seen launching off the line with the bike squatted at the front, as well as the rear.

The Bologna brand have looked very good in pre-season testing. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) ends testing inside the top five behind his factory teammate and the trio of Yamahas, and sounded very positive about his work during these five days at Losail. Pecco was visibly pleased with the race pace work he had done throughout and when he pushed for a qualifying-esque time, he wasn’t far away at all – 0.261s to be exact.

Thanks to Johann Zarco’s (Pramac Racing) 1:53.899, Ducati have all their non-rookie riders inside the top 10 ahead of Round 1. Consistently the quickest rider through the speed trap – Thursday seeing him reach a new unofficial record of 357.69km/h down the start/finish straight – Zarco was another rider who seemed happy with his performance overall. The Frenchman commented on Thursday that he had worked a lot on race pace and had plenty of things to try, not all of which were good. But it feels like Zarco is going to be a contender in a couple of weeks’ time.

Zarco’s Pramac Racing teammate Jorge Martin ended the Qatar Test as the fastest rookie. The Spaniard sits P14 thanks to his 1:54.483, an incredibly respectable time from the Moto2™ graduate who is just 1.3s away from Miller’s all-time – unofficial – lap record. Reigning Moto2™ World Champion Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) finished a slender 0.022s behind Martin in P15, with Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia) claiming P21 – 1.839s shy of Miller.

For the Ducati trio, the week in Qatar has been largely positive with lots of laps completed by all: Martin clocked 159 in the Official Test, Bastianini 178 and Marini 204. All will have been a learning curve as the trio now head back to Europe, do some homework and get set for their MotoGP™ Grand Prix weekend debuts.