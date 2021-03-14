Tough tackling midfielder Stephan Schröck has signed a three-year contract with United City FC – a club which he has been with since 2016.

The 34-year-old has been a pillar of strength for United City – previously known as Ceres Negros – where he has delivered four Philippines Football League (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).

“Every team needs leadership and a strong captain and UCFC are proud to have one of the finest in the world of football on its roster for at least the next three seasons,” said United City FC in a statement.

After making the Philippines national Under-22 squad in 2009, he gained promotion to the senior side in 2011.

Other than Shrock, United City FC have also announced other the likes of Mike Ott, Bienvenido Marañón and Angelo Marasigan for the new PFL season.

