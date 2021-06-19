Ciabatti shed light on the news, saying: “As you know, it’s something we’ve been working on for quite some time. Actually, last year, we already started talking to the late Fausto Gresini about this possibility and honestly, in Portimao, we basically designed a little bit what the agreement will be. Unfortunately, it happened what happened [with Fausto’s passing] but we have to be able to go ahead with the family and the people working in the team, and we were able to reach an agreement, and to be able to announce it yesterday with great Italian riders, with Enea and also Fabio Di Giannantonio joining as a rookie next year in MotoGP.” – www.motogp.com