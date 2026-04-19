Spaniard Neila prevails at the TT Circuit and celebrates her first win of the year; Boudesseul scores her first podium



Race 2 Highlights:

Frontrunners Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) went all out in Race 2, putting on an incredible show despite the onset of rain mid-race.



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) and (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) went all out in Race 2, putting on an incredible show despite the onset of rain mid-race. Battling from start to finish with championship leader Herrera , it was polesitter Neila who came out on top, powering past Maria through the last chicane to clinch her first victory of the 2026 season.



, it was polesitter who came out on top, powering past through the last chicane to clinch her first victory of the 2026 season. Making rapid progress from seventh on the grid, French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) was soon up into third, a position she held to the line to land her first podium of the year.



(GMT94 Yamaha) was soon up into third, a position she held to the line to land her first podium of the year. Not quite able to match the top three today, Klint Racing’s Roberta Ponziani nevertheless banked strong points with a fourth-place finish and maintains third place in the championship standings.



nevertheless banked strong points with a fourth-place finish and maintains third place in the championship standings. A rapid start from the second row of the grid allowed Thai rookie Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) to repeat her Race 1 result, crossing the line P5 for an impressive weekend points tally of 22 points.



(EEST NJT Racing Team) to repeat her Race 1 result, crossing the line P5 for an impressive weekend points tally of 22 points. Bolstered by a strong fourth place finish in Race 1, Britain’s Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) worked hard to gain ground in the chasing group and place sixth in Race 2.



(Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) worked hard to gain ground in the chasing group and place sixth in Race 2. Rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) made up for a disappointing Race 1 result by scoring solid points with a P7.



(MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) made up for a disappointing Race 1 result by scoring solid points with a P7. Losing ground off the line, a tenacious Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) gritted her teeth to work her way back up to eighth position after sustaining left ankle and foot contusions in a crash on Saturday.



(Full Throttle Racing) gritted her teeth to work her way back up to eighth position after sustaining left ankle and foot contusions in a crash on Saturday. Having climbed as high as sixth during the race, Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) lost ground in the latter stages to close P9.



(PR46+1 Racing Team) lost ground in the latter stages to close P9. Picking up the pace in the second half, American Mallory Dobbs (YVS Sabadell Diva Racing) rounded out the top ten to bag her first points of the season.



(YVS Sabadell Diva Racing) rounded out the top ten to bag her first points of the season. The championship leader heading into this second round, Spanish rookie Paola Ramos (Klint Racing) was deemed unfit to compete in Race 2 after sustaining an injury to her hand in a crash in Saturday’s race.

Championship Standings:

Herrera maintains the lead, now holding 90 points

maintains the lead, now holding 90 points Neila boosts her tally to 77 thanks to her Race 2 win

boosts her tally to 77 thanks to her Race 2 win Ponziani retains third with 52 points

retains third with 52 points Rookie Ramos lies fourth with 45

lies fourth with 45 Thai rookie Sarapuech rounds out the top five with 34 points

Key Points:

Pole position: Maria Herrera – 1’47.031

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera)

Race 2 winner: Beatriz Neila

Race fastest lap: Beatriz Neila – 1’47.132 (Race 2)

P1 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“It was a little bit difficult today as it started to rain mid-race. I started the season with some issues and so to win today really means a lot. I feel like I have the flow and am more confident and relaxed in my riding. When it started to rain, I thought maybe I should be a bit more careful but, in the end, I went for the win. I studied Maria to see where I could pass, but she kept closing the door through the final corner. I waited patiently for my moment and was able to get it done right at the very end. I had no clue if I could make it stick and if I’d finish first or second! So, I’m very happy with the result, and this win goes to all my supporters.”



P2 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“The points we’ve taken today are very important. It was difficult in the rain, but I wanted to push and try to build a gap. I did that together with Beatriz, who was very quick in certain sectors. I think I managed the race well, just not the last corner! But I’m very happy with the result anyway. I came into the round with an injury and so didn’t expect to be fastest right from the start. I’m happy to leave here with good points, but the championship is long, so we need to keep working.”



P3 | Lucie Boudesseul | GMT94 Yamaha

“The race today was crazy with the rain. After the crash in Race 1, I had a plan in my mind that I wanted to lead the group and build a gap, and that’s exactly what I did. So, I’m happy to be back on the podium, my first top three of the year. I lost a lot of points between crashing at Portimao and again yesterday, so the podium gives me solid points but also gives me the confidence to know I can do it again!”

Race 2 Results

1. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha)

2. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +0.170s

3. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) +9.538s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +16.773s

5. Makluda Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) +17.249s

6. Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) +17.351s

Championship standings

1. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 90 points

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) 77

3. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) 52

4. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) 45

5. Makluda Sarapuech ((EEST NJT Racing Team) 34

6. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 32

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