Young Socceroos Coach Gary van Egmond has identified a plethora of young talent since taking over Australia’s Under 20’s side last year.

Chatting with Socceroos.com.au, the 15-cap Socceroo discussed the quality coming through Australia’s youth set-up, pointing to the large number of players he’s used in recent camps.

“There is a great deal of talent coming through,” said van Egmond.

“Between the AFF Championship last year and our last camp, we’ve used a total of 71 players.”

