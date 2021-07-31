Vehicle handover: all-electric high-performance model for FC Bayern players

Fun on the racetrack: soccer stars compete against pro race car drivers in an Audi e-tron GT1

Head of Audi Brand Henrik Wenders: “This partnership showcases how two strong brands are authentically shaping the future.”

Audi and FC Bayern are pushing ahead with the electrification of the soccer club that has the most members in the world. A total of 15 FC Bayern players and officials are now using the all-electric Audi e-tron GT1 or Audi RS e-tron GT2 premium models as their company cars.

The official handover of the sporty electric cars took place on July 29 at the Audi Driving Experience Center in Neuburg an der Donau. Here, several FC Bayern stars experienced just how much fun it is to drive Audi’s premium electric car for the first time.

Audi is working with FC Bayern to raise awareness of the forward-looking concept of e-mobility. In September 2020, FC Bayern and Audi kicked off their journey toward sustainable mobility together. Since then, the club’s fleet has been continuously converted to EVs. A large number of players and members of the club’s management are now on the road with the all-electric Audi e-tron or Audi e-tron Sportback.

Now the partners are taking the next step in the electrification of FC Bayern’s vehicle fleet – a total of 15 FC Bayern players and officials are now also driving the powerful, sporty, and emotional flagship among Audi’s electric cars, namely the Audi e-tron GT1 and Audi RS e-tron GT2.

At the official handover at the Driver Experience Center in Neuburg, ten FC Bayern players experienced the mesmerizing acceleration of the sporty electric car and how smoothly it negotiates the curves. Among them were members of the German national team Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry as well as Bundesliga record scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The soccer players used the test track at the Audi Driving Experience Center to put their driving skills and reflexes to the test. Under the guidance of Formula E champions Lucas di Grassi and René Rast, they tried to find the ideal line in the Audi e-tron GT1 and the Audi RS e-tron GT2.

“The power of the Audi RS e-tron GT2 is electrifying,” trainer Julian Nagelsmann marveled at the car’s acceleration, which remains exceptional even during sprints completed several times in succession thanks to intelligent thermal management. “Electric vehicles are definitely the future of mobility.”

“Amazing how smoothly the Audi RS e-tron GT2 whizzes through the curves,” commented soccer star Leroy Sané about the vehicle, which he drove impressively easily around the circuit. He went on to praise what he saw as a successful combination of driving enjoyment, design, performance, sportiness, and sustainability.

“When imagination and passion come together, great achievements are the result. This equally applies to our partner FC Bayern as it does to Audi,” said Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi Brand. “The Audi e-tron GT1 andAudi RS e-tron GT2 are the epitome of intelligent performance. These models are already shaping the future of the Audi brand. So it makes perfect sense that these brand ambassadors would join forces with FC Bayern’s brand ambassadors to show how both brands are committed to progress together.”

“FC Bayern exemplifies a responsible approach to the environment and mobility,” said Andreas Jung, Executive Board Member responsible for marketing at FC Bayern. “Together with Audi, we want to inspire people to do more to combat climate change – through positive examples of a successful transformation. The electrification of our fleet with the Audi e-tron and installing charging points at our training grounds and the Allianz Arena are great examples of this. We’re proud to have a shareholder like Audi – a company that perfectly marries sportiness and innovation with sustainability.”

