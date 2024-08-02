Europcar, Europe’s leading car and van rental company, and La Vuelta have renewed their partnership agreement for the 15th consecutive year, making them one of the race’s official car suppliers. Thanks to this, La Vuelta, which will take off from Lisbon on the 17th of August, will be using over 130 Europcar cars and vans – a large number of them electric and plug-in hybrids – to transport the guests, organisation personnel, doctors and sponsors that travel with the race each day. CLOSER TO THE FANS This year, Europcar will be present in the La Vuelta advertising caravan, a procession of more than 20 vehicles that forms part of the spectacle of La Vuelta. Much to the fans’ delight, the caravan follows the same route as the peloton, distributing a lot of merchandise by the side of the road. Europcar will also be present in the Parque Vuelta, the entertainment area located near each stage’s finish-line, with the traditional bottle-cap game where parents and children can compete against each other on a circuit specially-designed for the occasion. ‘Our collaboration, spanning over 15 years, makes Europcar one of La Vuelta’s longest-standing sponsors. During that time, we have consolidated a successful relationship that has evolved towards a greener fleet with the objective of creating a sustainable event,’ explained Javier Guillen, General Director of La Vuelta. AN INCREASINGLY GREEN FLEET Thanks to its ‘A Sustainable Fleet’ programme, over 12% of Europcar’s fleet all over the world is now made up of electric vehicles and hybrid plug-ins.

In Spain, according to

Isabel Martínez

, the brand’s Deputy General Director in Spain and Portugal, the number of green vehicles is continuously growing. ‘Today, Europcar already has over

5,000 electric vehicles and hybrids

available for its Spanish clients, one of the largest fleets of its kind in the mobility sector. We want to be at the forefront of sustainable mobility and accelerate it, so it’s a great source of pride for us to have some of these vehicles be part of La Vuelta, thus helping to reduce the race’s carbon footprint.’

