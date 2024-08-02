What to look out for in Portimao

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, better known as Portimao, is set to host another thrilling WorldSBK round, with the races scheduled for 18h00.

Championship Standings

Heading into the Pirelli Portuguese Round, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) leads the Championship standings with a commanding 303 points. The Turkish rider has built a 64-point advantage over second-place Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who has accumulated 239 points. Bulega has outperformed expectations and holds a 40-point lead over his teammate, Alvaro Bautista, who sits in third place.

Historical Performance

Toprak Razgatlioglu has three wins at Portimao, showcasing his strength at this circuit. His teammate, Michael van der Mark, also has a notable history here, winning a race in 2021 with BMW.

Rookie Nicolo Bulega claimed a victory in Race 1 at Portimao in the WorldSSP class in 2023, indicating his potential for strong results in the upcoming round. Alvaro Bautista, meanwhile, has been unbeatable at Portimao in recent outings, winning the last four races held at this track. His familiarity and success at the Portuguese circuit make him a significant threat to Razgatlioglu‘s streak.

Jonathan Rea(Pata Prometeon Yamaha) stands out for his extensive experience and success at Portimao. He has competed in all 35 WorldSBK races held at this circuit since it joined the championship in 2008 and holds the record for the most podium finishes there with 25. Rea has also secured 13 victories at Portimao and claimed the last two pole positions, underlining his mastery of the track.

Notable Performances and Records

Currently, Razgatlioglu is on a phenomenal run, having secured 10 consecutive wins, the second-longest streak in WorldSBK history. Only Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista have done better, with 11 consecutive victories.

Alvaro Bautista is only one podium short of reaching 100; he would be the seventh rider in history to reach this milestone.

Nicolo Bulega has set a new standard for rookies, finishing in the points in all 18 races since his debut.

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) is another rider to watch, as he is just two podiums away from matching his best season in 2019 when he achieved nine podium finishes. With more points already this season than the entire last season, Lowes is in excellent form and poised to challenge for top positions.

