The French brand will service the race for the 16th consecutive year to transport suppliers and sponsors.

Como Europcar and La Vuelta have renewed their partnership agreement as the race’s official rental car supplier.

Thanks to this, La Vuelta, which will take off from Turin on the 23rd of August, will be using over 150 rental cars and vans – many of them electric and plug-in hybrids – to transport suppliers and sponsors that travel with the race each day.

Closer to the fans

This year, Europcar will be present in the La Vuelta advertising caravan, a procession of more than 30 vehicles that follows the same route as the peloton and will be present at the Parque Vuelta, the entertainment area located near each stage’s finish-line.

‘Europcar is one of our longest-standing partners and will once again be by our side in this edition, providing logistical support in addition to the 1,500 people who travel daily with La Vuelta, explained Javier Guillén, General Director of La Vuelta.

An increasingly green fleet

Thanks to its ‘A Sustainable Fleet’ programme, over 12% of Europcar’s fleet all over the world is now made up of electric vehicles and hybrid plug-ins – some of which will be present in La Vuelta.

In Spain, according to Isabel Martínez, the brand’s Deputy General Director in Spain and Portugal, the number of ‘green’ vehicles is continuously growing. ‘Today, Europcar already has over 5,000 electric vehicles and hybrids available for its Spanish clients, one of the largest fleets of its kind in the mobility sector. We want to be at the forefront of sustainable mobility and it’s a great source of pride for us to have some of these vehicles be part of La Vuelta, thus helping to reduce the race’s carbon footprint.’ – www.lavuelta.es

