Audi R8 claimed victory at the 2002 24 Hours of Le Mans – starting November 25, gamers can drive it in the Project Motor Racing video game

Original Le Mans prototype on display at the world’s largest gaming convention in Cologne from August 20 to 24

Audi Tradition is bringing some serious horsepower to Cologne for this year’s gamescom. Winner of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2002, the Audi R8 with starting number 1 is set to be a showstopper. The 610-horsepower race car will be showcased at the GIANTS Software booth (Hall 6, Stand B061) during the convention from August 20 to 24. Publisher GIANTS Software is launching the racing simulation Project Motor Racing – developed by Straight4 Studios – on November 25, where players will be able to take the wheel of the iconic 2002 Le Mans winner.

Kai Mensing, responsible for licensing at Audi Tradition, has overseen Audi’s video game integrations for over 25 years. He’s been a gamer for at least that long too. “It’s fascinating to see how gaming and the community have evolved over the years – today, you can dive so deeply into game worlds that you almost forget you’re playing a video game – it all feels incredibly real,” says Mensing. He is especially excited about his latest project: integrating the 2002 Le Mans-winning Audi R8 into the racing simulation Project Motor Racing. “Motorsport has always held a powerful fascination. Being able to drive a historic race car in a game yourself is an amazing experience – it makes these legendary vehicles feel truly authentic and alive.” Visitors to gamescom will not only get to see the original race car at the GIANTS Software booth – they can also experience Project Motor Racing for themselves and put their skills to the test. Whoever posts the fastest lap time in the simulation will be crowned racing pro – and will take home an exclusive prize.

Facts and figures – the Audi R8 Le Mans prototype on display

Audi took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 1999. Held since 1923, the endurance classic is considered one of the most challenging and prestigious races in the world. The Audi R8R proved its winning potential right from its debut – finishing third and fourth in 1999 made a strong statement. The following year, Audi celebrated a spectacular 1-2-3 finish, securing all top three positions. In 2001, the title was defended. In 2002, Audi returned to Le Mans aiming for a hat trick. Only a few manufacturers have managed to win Le Mans three times in a row – and on the afternoon of June 16, 2002, Audi joined that elite group with another brilliant podium sweep. Visitors can look forward to seeing the car driven by the winning trio – Frank Biela, Tom Kristensen, and Emanuele Pirro – on display at gamescom in a condition nearly identical to when it crossed the finish line, complete with the minor scuffs and dirt that reflect the intensity of the race.

Audi’s success story in this tradition-steeped race – available in book form: Lars Krone/Alexander von Wegner: Audi at Le Mans. Edition Audi Tradition. First edition 2023, 320 pages, 603 photos and illustrations, Delius Klasing Verlag, Bielefeld. ISBN 978-3-667-12652-8, price: 59.00 euros. Available in bookstores, in the museum shop at the Audi Forum Ingolstadt and in Audi Tradition’s online shop at www.audi.de/tradition-parts

Special exhibition „Audi in Le Mans. 24 Stunden am Limit“ – on display until November 2, 2025 in the August Horch Museum in Zwickau. More information on www.horch-museum.de



Audi R8 (2002) technical data

Le Mans prototype



Engine V8 FSI engine

4 valves per cylinder Displacement 3,600 cc Power output 610 PS (448 kW) Torque over 700 Nm Dimensions (L/H/W) 4,650 / 2,000 / 1,080 mm Curb weight 900 kg

