The PGA TOUR introduced PGA TOUR Vision, a new app built from the ground up for golf fans to experience golf and follow PGA TOUR tournaments like never before.

PGA TOUR Vision was developed for Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and will be available to download from the brand-new App Store with the release of Apple Vision Pro in the U.S. this Friday, February 2.

With PGA TOUR Vision, golf fans can transform their space into immersive, spatial golf experiences that bring them closer to the action. At launch, PGA TOUR Vision will debut with the iconic par-3 7th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and expand to include additional holes each week leading up to THE PLAYERS Championship when all 18 holes will be covered.

“PGA TOUR Vision for Apple Vision Pro brings golf fans inside the ropes and directly onto the tee boxes and greens of the world’s most iconic courses, no matter where they are,” said Scott Gutterman, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Digital Operations.

“The PGA TOUR is proud to be the first professional golf app on this revolutionary new device, offering fans an innovative and immersive way to watch professional golf, and our fans can look forward to more unique, spatial experiences as the FedExCup Season progresses.”

PGA TOUR Vision displays key tournament information and video in 2D windows on top of a user’s space, while 3D-rendered models generated by Virtual Eye map real-time trails from live shot data captured during the tournament. Within 2D windows, fans can view leaderboards, scorecards, course information, schedule and tournament details, as well as video highlights.

Live shot data is provided by ShotLink powered by CDW and made available to the app using the PGA TOUR’s AWS infrastructure. PGA TOUR Vision is developed by Quintar, the Official Mobile AR and XR Developer of the PGA TOUR, with UX and design led by digital product company Work & Co.

“Harnessing Quintar’s powerful spatial experience platform from prototype to launch and beyond, we are excited to be partnering with the PGA TOUR to bring PGA TOUR Vision to life,” said Dr. Jeff Jonas, Quintar President and Chief Business Officer.

Fans can immerse themselves in a 3D hole model of No. 7 at Pebble Beach as if they are standing on it in the physical world, then watch real-time shot trails for players currently playing the hole or replays of previous shots from earlier in the day or previous rounds.

Whether watching from the tee box or right on the green, key information including shot distance, apex and speed are always available for overlay within the experience to provide context to each shot trail. Users can also live stream the CBS simulcast of the third and fourth rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am inside PGA TOUR Vision, as well as future FedExCup events televised on CBS/Paramount+.

