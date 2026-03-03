Ezra FC are closing in on their second Pepsi Laos League 1 title after opening up a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

After 16 matches in the 10-team league, the defending champions have picked up 43 points – five ahead of second-placed Young Elephants FC.

This week, the squad under South Korean Byung Soon-na overcame Master 7 FC 4-2 at the New Laos National Stadium.

It was Master 7 who took the first-half lead through Japanese midfielder Alao Hyonsui in the 27th minute before Ezra staged a remarkable comeback after the break.

Phathana Phommathep snatched a hat-trick (55th, 69th, and 82nd) as Koki Narita added the other for Ezra in the 77th minute to ensure the full points.

Master 7 managed a late goal from Sounthonkhoud Phommavongxay (90th+5) for the final score line.

In the meantime, Young Elephants were also on the winning trail with a narrow 1-0 victory over Luang Prabang United.

Kydavone Souvanny’s 35th minute strike was the only goal separating the two teams.

