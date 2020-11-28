F1 in Schools, the premier global education challenge, is proud to announce a long-term partnership with Aramco, the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals company.

From 2021 Aramco will be title sponsor for the annual F1 in Schools World Finals events. The finals brings together the best of F1 in Schools teams to compete for the World Champion title. The partnership announcement follows on from Aramco signing its first global sponsorship deal with Formula 1.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact globally across education at all levels. As a result, the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals 2020, scheduled to take place in September, will now be held in Melbourne, from 12-19 March 2021 to coincide with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Aramco’s title sponsorship of the F1 in Schools World Finals events is an extension of its long history of investing in engaging programmes that inspire young people to follow exciting career paths in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), recognising the ever-increasing necessity to embed such skills and foster innovation and creativity. It will introduce the company to some of the most talented STEM students from around the world and provide a platform for Aramco to share with them their innovations and ambitions for sustainability and cleaner energy.

F1 in Schools World Finals events are a celebration of outstanding STEM achievements marking the culmination of many years of work for these talented youngsters. Aramco’s support will help F1 in Schools continue to deliver inspiring events and the chance for students to compete against the best from around the world for coveted university scholarships and the Formula 1 F1 in Schools World Champions trophy.

Nabil A. Nuaim, Aramco Vice President of Corporate Affairs, said

“This partnership is another example of Aramco’s engagement to developing young people for STEM careers. From building technology-based classrooms to conducting STEM summer camps, we’re focused on accelerating human potential through the next generation of young talent – equipping them with the tools they need to turn their ideas into reality. At Aramco, we aim to accelerate the ability of young people to make a difference, enabling them to deliver solutions that help their communities make the next leap forward. Through our partnership with F1 in Schools, we hope to achieve new levels of engagement by connecting with young people around the globe.”

Andrew Denford, Founder and Chairman of F1 in Schools, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to F1 in Schools, bringing a new title partner to our prestigious World Finals events. At this challenging time, positive news is a real boost for us and we’re excited to be partnering with a forward-thinking, innovative company to help us deliver our impressive World Finals.

“I know that Aramco will reap many rewards from partnering with us, from engaging with our amazing students and meeting future F1 engineers, to seeing new innovations that they develop in their quest to be champions. Introducing our students to a leader in the fuel and energy sector, with ambitions that fit well with our Challenge, will offer huge learning and career opportunities. We look forward to introducing Aramco to our F1 in Schools global community at our World Finals in Melbourne.”

Ross Brawn, Managing Director, Motorsport, said:

“Encouraging students to pursue STEM careers is incredibly important to our sport and wider economies and as an engineer is something very close to my heart. It is vital that we continue to support STEM initiatives as we develop the future stars of our sport from an early age. F1 in School’s partnership with Aramco will open the door to new opportunities and help to connect children globally, ensuring we are offering the best opportunities to build a career in F1.”

