Major coverage of PURE ETCR in 2021 with sports broadcaster – Fans in Slovakia and Czech Republic can watch the action too – Substantial online package to support broadcast agreement –

Motorsport fans in Hungary will be able to enjoy in-depth coverage of PURE ETCR events in 2021 thanks to a brand-new broadcast agreement with Sport TV.

With a cumulative monthly audience of over 3million in Hungary, Sport TV – which is also available in Slovakia and the Czech Republic – will provide PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, with a huge fanbase and considerable media exposure in its inaugural season.

A mixture of live and highlights coverage will be broadcast on the Sport1 and Sport2 channels as well as a substantial online offering to reach an even wider audience.

Sport TV is part of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe’s wide-ranging portfolio of television channels and is renowned for its range of elite sports including international football, top European handball, ice-hockey and motorsport, among others.

PURE ETCR will stage its first full season in 2021 comprising six events with four in Europe and two overseas.

Professor László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology, government Commissioner for Motorsport Development, said: “The global automotive industry and the motorsport scene is in a period of fundamental transition. Thanks to the quick development of technology, we are witnessing the birth of brand-new race formats and championships and as a reaction to this, we founded the Hungarian Motorsport Development Agency. As the government Commissioner for Motorsport Development, I had a meeting with PURE ETCR promoter, François Ribeiro, in Budapest recently. He gave me some amazing insights about the brand-new concept of PURE ETCR. We can’t wait to see these high-performance electric beasts in Hungary. It’s fantastic that Hyundai Motorsport, the team for which Hungary’s first FIA World Cup winner, Norbert Michelisz, drives, is also on board. It would be amazing if the Hungarian fans one day had the chance to support him in this brand-new championship so they could be part of this technical development.”

Levente Málnay, EVP of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, said: “We are very proud that viewers of Sport TV in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will be able to follow a brand-new championship series in 2021, PURE ETCR. It is a privilege to be there at the very start of an all-new race series. Norbert Michelisz has already tested the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, and it seemed he really enjoyed it. We believe that PURE ETCR will be as spectacular and provide as much excitement and extraordinary performances as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season has in 2020. Fans across our territories love motorsports and we are convinced they will become huge fans of the all-electric touring car championship as well.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the PURE ETCR promoter, said: “We are very pleased to secure this prestigious broadcast deal with Sport TV; the third major agreement for PURE ETCR outside the Eurosport network. Due largely to the success of Norbert Michelisz in the Eurosport Events-promoted FIA World Touring Car Championship and WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup – we have been able to see first-hand the passion and knowledge of sports fans in Hungary for touring car racing. With the introduction of PURE ETCR on Sport TV’s channels, we are sure this passion will continue to grow and grow in the coming years.”

