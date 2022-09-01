The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have signed a strategic partnership with KIA through their local distributor, Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd (DJM), a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto Berhad (BAuto).

According to FAM President, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, the partnership with DJM started during the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign last June but the agreement was only limited to the qualifiers.

“Through Harimau Malaya’s fine performance and success during the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers in Bukit Jalil, it has attracted DJM’s attention to continue their collaboration with us,” said Hamidin.

“The strategic collaboration with DJM is one of our proudest achievements where FAM will be able to expand our strategic relationship with more corporate companies.

“I hope that collaboration with DJM will motivate the Harimau Malaya squad always to give their best.”

The strategic collaboration with DJM will witness three units of KIA’s latest Grand Utility Vehicle (GUV) model, the 2022 Kia Carnival be handed over to the national body.

#AFF

#FAM

